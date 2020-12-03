New peony hybrid named for Castlegar

Reiner Jakubowski has named his latest peony creation after Castlegar.

Castlegar has a new claim to fame.

Reiner Jakubowski, the American Peony Society registrar, has named his latest peony creation after Castlegar.

The Castlegar Peony is an Itoh peony, that blooms in mid to late season with double, creamy yellow petals uniformly spotted with raspberry pink, with the overall effect tending to be viewed as peach or near orange.

“It was named Castlegar to commemorate the 20th annual Canadian Peony Society Show and AGM, and to recognize all the effort that the people in Castlegar B.C. put into making it one if the best conventions in CPS history,” said Castlegar Communities in Bloom president and Peony Show organizer Darlene Kalawsky.

That show, held in Castlegar in 2019, was where “seedling 1019-01” made its debut .

Jakubowski was the judge for the Castlegar show. He is well-known as a peony breeder and hybridizer.

READ MORE: Selkirk College Saints focus on community service in wake of season cancellation

SIGN UP: Local Morning News Alerts



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegargardening