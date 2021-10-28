New electric bus coming to Creston school community

A new electric school bus will be coming to Creston. (File photo by Ted S. Warren)

Two electric school buses will be added to the transportation fleet this year, one for Creston and the other for Nelson.

In a move towards going green, School District 8 (SD8) has been approved for $245,000 in funding through the Go Electric School Bus Program, administered by the Association of School Transportation Services of BC.

The grant is part of a joint initiative from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Energy, as well as the Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, that aims to invest in clean energy solutions that help to reduce carbon emissions and provide future cost savings.

Staff is now working to design and install two charging stations at the Creston and Nelson operations yards to be ready for the electric buses much anticipated arrival in early winter.

The new school buses will also support the provincial government’s plan, CleanBC, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by the year 2030.

SD8 has committed to supporting low carbon initiatives in all elements of operations from transportation, to facility upgrades, to waste reduction, and recycling programs.

“All initiatives aim to reduce the District’s carbon footprint, increase efficiencies and reduce operating costs,” said Michael McLellan, secretary/treasurer for SD8.

According to the district, electric school buses have many advantages, including lower costs of electricity compared to fue and fewer moving mechanical parts. This means the vehicles will require fewer repairs and less maintenance over the years to come.

In addition, a zero-emission electric school bus saves about 17 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, in comparison to a diesel school bus.

To learn more about CleanBC, visitcleanbc.gov.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Grain elevator restoration on pause in Creston, while Trust seeks funders

Creston ValleySchools