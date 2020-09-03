Robert Louie Sr. is a hereditary chief of the Lower Kootenay Band. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)

New documentary to preserve historical knowledge and teachings of Lower Kootenay Band hereditary chief

The film will document the knowledge of cultural carrier Robert Louie Sr., a LKB Elder who was raised and has lived his life in accordance with the traditional teachings of the Flat-bow Kutenai

A documentary that is designed to record and preserve the historical knowledge and cultural teachings of a hereditary chief of the Lower Kootenay Band (LKB) is expected to have its film debut in Creston later in December.

“Voices of the Ancestors – Teachings of the Flat-bow Kutenai” will document the knowledge of cultural carrier Robert Louie Sr., a 70-year-old LKB Elder who was raised and has lived his life in accordance with the traditional teachings, wisdom and beliefs of the Flat-bow Kutenai.

“It’s vital. Without this documentary — the hard cold fact is when Robert is gone, this knowledge is gone,” said Sharon Svanda, the Creston Valley Arts Council’s (CVAC) liaison for the project. “Even some of the other Elders that live on the reserve, they didn’t have the upbringing that Robert had. They didn’t get the hereditary stories taught to them the way he did.”

According to Svanda, Louie was raised by his grandmother, a matriarch who would constantly fill his mind with historical stories and teachings of the Flat-bow Kutenai.

“They were never written down. This is the first time this history will be written down before it’s lost,” said Svanda.

The documentary — which is a collaborative effort between the CVAC, the Legends Logos-Yaqan Nukiy Heritage Centre and Westword Communications — will also preserve the Flat-bow Kutenai heritage.

“Robert is part of one of the last generations that can speak (Flat-bow Ktunaxa) fluently,” said Svanda. “They had three methods of communication. Their first and foremost was sign language. Then bird-calling and eye-contact, and then the spoken word.”

Robert’s wife Denise, who has co-owned the Legends Logos-Yaqan Nukiy Heritage Centre alongside her husband since 2004, said that the film will revolve around the historical and cultural creation of areas of the Ktunaxa territory, with special emphasis on the mystique and lore of the Kootenay Lake.

“[The film] explains their legends and how they are reflected in the topography of the land. Robert’s commentary includes his remembrances of travelling the waterways of the Kootenay region in a canoe with his grandmother,” said Denise. “He draws attention to the many pictographs along the rock faces of the Kootenay Lake that are too quickly becoming faded and eroded.”

Legends Logos-Yaqan Nukiy Heritage Centre has been regularly chartering cultural boat tours with Blacktail Ridge out on Kootenay Lake for three years now, with Robert leading the storytelling and explaining the cultural significance of specific sites during the guides.

Denise said that she hopes the documentary will help to create more awareness in Creston about the tours and these Indigenous teachings, and to also help train LKB youth about the legends on the lake.

“People go out and they never see the lake the same again. There’s all kinds of hieroglyphics, pictographs, everything on this lake,” said Svanda.

Filming began in June, and around eight hours of footage has been filmed on the lake. The documentary is being brought to life by local filmmakers Mark Wolfe and Perry Ditzler, with drone footage courtesy of Marty Agabob.

Robert is currently recording commentary for the film, and his son Rob Jr. will also lend his vocal renditions of traditional songs to the film’s score.

An interpretational art exhibit will also accompany the film during its debut, which will be created by six local artists from various disciplines who had a chance to experience the cultural tour on Kootenay Lake.

The film will also be available on DVD, where copies will be available at the library and local schools for training and educational purposes, according to Svanda.

“Robert is going to do oration tours where he talks about the culture and shows the film, and tries to involve the youth that don’t live on the reserve and don’t have access to the Elders,” she said.

She added that she hopes that the documentary will bridge the gap between the LKB and the Creston community.

“There is still a real divide…Robert wants to jump that divide,” she said.“This is his life. This is what he wants to leave behind.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Just Posted

New documentary to preserve historical knowledge and teachings of Lower Kootenay Band hereditary chief

The film will document the knowledge of cultural carrier Robert Louie Sr., a LKB Elder who was raised and has lived his life in accordance with the traditional teachings of the Flat-bow Kutenai

KIJHL delays season to Nov. 13; three teams opt out

The league will play a 30-game season without 100 Mile House, Spokane and Beaver Valley

Province of B.C. once again testing for Chronic Wasting Disease

Mandatory submission is required in some Kootenay management units

Column: Tivoli Theatre’s return makes for a great escape

“Going to the movie theatre pre-pandemic was always a nice retreat. Now, with everything going on in the world, a trip to the movie theatre is akin to a luxurious vacation”

Creston school trustee Allan Gribbin censured for second time

Gribbin was censured for making false and derogatory comments

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

PHOTOS: Court appearance for B.C. pig-farm animal activists met with protesters

More than 60 people rushed into Excelsior Hog Farm in late April 2019

COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Work to begin this fall on Broadway subway line

Rare green sturgeon sighted near Port Renfrew

‘It’s a pretty rare phenomenon,’ says Port Renfrew resident

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.45 billion in July

Motor vehicles and parts helped boost both imports and exports in July

After MP’s offensive tweet, O’Toole says Tories will counter anti-Semitism

MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay recently retweeted a video of Liberal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach

The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn, who they said would remain on staff as Nash’s lead assistant

Rocky Mountaineer expecting it to take years to rebuild business battered by pandemic

Despite having a suite of COVID-19 protocols to implement, the company decided not to operate in 2020

B.C. non-profit launches free social, emotional learning program for educators

The 12-week care kit by Calmversation Learning Foundation aims to support educators in easing students’ transition back to school

Most Read