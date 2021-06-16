A new doctor has been recruited for the Creston Valley. (Pixabay)

A new doctor has been recruited for the Creston Valley. (Pixabay)

New doctor recruited for the Creston Valley

Dr. Luke Turanich is expected to begin practice in late summer/early fall

Submitted by Creston Valley Health Working Group

The Creston Valley Health Working Group has continued to use a unique and innovative approach to successfully recruit full service family physicians.

For those perhaps new to the area, the Regional District of Central Kootenay Directors and the Town of Creston saw the need for sustained health care for the citizens of the Creston Valley several years ago. As such, our community is represented by our dedicated health recruiter who reaches out to communicate with potential full service physicians. At the same time, the Creston Valley Health Working Group keeps in communication with the Hospital’s Chief of Staff and all health clinics to keep the community’s needs at the forefront.

In the last nine years, 10 family physcians have been recruited to work in the community.

Despite the necessity for pivoting and shifting within the ongoing pandemic, recruitment during these times has continued in creative ways.

To that end, the Creston Valley Health Working Group wishes to share a further success story.

Dr. Luke Turanich, a family physician also accredited to perform anesthetics, has been successfully recruited to Creston.

“I’d like to thank the Creston Valley Health Working Group and all those involved in the recruiting process for their commitment and hospitality,” said Dr. Turanich. “I’m looking forward to this next chapter as I prepare to join Creston’s health care team , and I am very excited to become a member of the great Creston community as a whole.”

It is anticipated he will begin practice in Creston in the late summer or early fall time frame. Further information is anticipated to be forthcoming in the very near future as to where he will be practicing. Any information on Dr. Turanich accepting new patients will be provided by the clinic closer to the time he arrives.

Dr. Luke Turanich, a family physician also accredited to perform anesthetics, has been recruited to the Creston Valley. (Submitted)

Dr. Luke Turanich, a family physician also accredited to perform anesthetics, has been recruited to the Creston Valley. (Submitted)

READ MORE: Plenty of high elevation snow still to melt in the Kootenays

Creston ValleyDoctorsHealthphysicians

Previous story
Shoreline cleanup finds COVID-related trash increased during height of the pandemic
Next story
Invasive Asian Clams found in Pend D’Oreille River

Just Posted

A new doctor has been recruited for the Creston Valley. (Pixabay)
New doctor recruited for the Creston Valley

Dr. Luke Turanich is expected to begin practice in late summer/early fall

A fawn found in Invermere. (BC Conservation Officer Service photo)
WildSafeBC advises on fawning season

Fawning season occurs from mid-May to June until the fawns become more independent of their mothers

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison. Photo courtesy Conservative Party of Canada.
MP Morrison appointed to parliamentary national security committee

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian one of five candidates appointed to national security committee

Asian clams versus native B.C. clams comparison. Photo: Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society
Invasive Asian Clams found in Pend D’Oreille River

Watercraft users and anglers are urged to clean, drain and dry gear

Photo courtesy of Mercer Celgar
Mercer Celgar to install new technology thanks to $4.5 million in federal funds

Project features process to improve fibre processing and address regional fibre availability issues

Maxwell Johnson is seen in Bella Bella, B.C., in an undated photo. The Indigenous man from British Columbia has filed complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Commission after he and his granddaughter were handcuffed when they tried to open a bank account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heiltsuk Nation, Damien Gillis, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank

Maxwell Johnson said he wants change, not just words, from Vancouver police

For more than a year, Rene Doyharcabal and a small group of neighbours in Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood have been going out every evening to show support for first responders by honking horns and banging pots and drums. Now, a neighbour has filed a noise complaint. (Langley Advance Times file)
Noise complaint filed against nightly show of support for health care workers in B.C. city

Langley Township contacted group to advise of complaint, but no immediate action is expected

A nurse prepares a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Yukon Convention Centre in Whitehorse on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas
Vancouver couple pleads guilty to breaking Yukon COVID rules, travelling for vaccine

Chief Judge Michael Cozens agreed with a joint sentencing submission,

An inmate in solitary confinement given lunch on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN/Lars Hagberg
22-hour cap on solitary confinement for youth in custody still too long: B.C. lawyer

Jennifer Metcalfe was horrified to hear a youth had spent a total of 78 straight days in isolation

Old growth in the Columbia Valley, in the Kinbasket area. (Photo submitted)
Wildsight: Old-growth forests are being logged in Golden

Wildsight says that Canfor has been logging old growth at the Blaeberry headwaters

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. government budget balloons, beyond COVID-19 response

Provincial payroll up 104,000 positions, $10 billion since 2017

Ocean debris is shown on Long Beach in Tofino, B.C. on April, 18, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Shoreline cleanup finds COVID-related trash increased during height of the pandemic

Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup reports litter from single-use food packaging nearly doubled

Most Read