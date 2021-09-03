New doctor recruited for the Creston Valley

Dr. Amira Khalil will be relocating to Creston with her family this fall

The Creston Valley Health Working Group is continuing to work diligently to to successfully recruit family physicians.

To meet the needs of residents, the group was formed several years ago when Regional District of Central Kootenay Directors and Town of Creston officials saw the need for sustained health care. A dedicated health recruiter reaches out to communicate with potential physicians and encourage them to choose Creston for their career work.

In the newest announcement, the Creston Valley Health Working Group is extending a warm welcome to Dr. Amira Khalil.

Before beginning practice here next spring at a yet to be named clinic, Dr. Khalil will be relocating to Creston with her family in advance to allow her children to maintain a consistent school year.

Dr. Khalil is relocating under the Practice Ready Assessment program.

It is a competitive program, which offers opportunities to internationally-educated family physicians wishing to relocate to practice in B.C. The candidates are offered mentorship at a Canadian practice for three years. It is hoped the physicians will settle long term in the community and maintain a local practice.

The program launched in 2015 for family physicians who have completed residencies outside of Canada, as an alternative pathway to licensure in B.C. A total of 162 family physicians have been assessed to date, with family physicians placed in 53 communities throughout B.C.

Please join us in welcoming Dr. Khalil and her family to Creston!

