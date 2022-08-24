New doctor coming to Creston in September

Dr. Chelsea Hart and her husband Lucas will be relocating to our community

Another physician has been recruited to join the ranks of health-care professionals in the Creston Valley.

The Creston Valley Health Working Group is pleased to announce the arrival of Dr. Chelsea Hart and her husband, Lucas, to the community this September.

Dr. Hart first heard about Creston at a recruitment booth at a conference during her medical training.

“I had no intention of moving here at the time but kept the business card for whatever reason for the next two years,” she said.

“When opportunity came to work in a rural community during my residency training, Creston was an option, and after having the business card sitting around for so long, my husband Lucas and I thought why not.”

The couple planned to try living in Creston just for fun. After her residency training, she returned for locums several times over the past year.

“We ended up falling in love with everything about Creston – the opportunity for farming for [Lucas], an amazing and supportive work environment for myself, and overall just a beautiful and friendly community,” said Dr. Hart.

“Both of us felt it was the right fit for us, and we are so excited to come.”

With the help of a local realtor, they have found land and a home to call their own in the valley.

Join the Creston Valley Health Working Group in welcoming Dr. Hart and her husband as new residents! She will begin practicing at Family Practice Associates this fall.

For potential patients

Please note – Creston doctor’s offices/clinics do not have individual wait lists. There is a centralized wait list for the Creston Valley area, which is maintained online.

If you are a Creston resident without a family doctor, join the wait list by signing up online at divisionsbc.ca/east-kootenay/for-public/hcr. Please do not contact the clinic directly.

Once you have registered online, your place will be held on the wait list for all future intakes utilizing this system. You will be contacted by the appropriate clinic when it is your turn.

For individuals without direct access to a computer or smartphone, limited assistance is available during regular business hours at the Creston Valley Public Library or Town Hall.

