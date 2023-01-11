New doctor coming to Creston in March

Dr. Rob Bailey is making the move from Alberta with his family

A new full-time physician has been recruited by the Creston Valley Health Working Group.

Dr. Rob Bailey, who graduated from medicine in South Africa, will be relocating from Alberta with his family. As a general practitioner, he is skilled in surgical procedures, clinical practice, and emergency room coverage.

Together, his wife and two children enjoy the outdoors and have previously visited Creston while he provided some locum services over the past few months.

His practice at Blue Heron Medical Clinic is anticipated to begin in March.

Please join the Creston Valley Health Working Group in welcoming Dr. Bailey and his family to Creston!

For potential patients

Please note – Creston clinics do not have individual wait lists. Intake will be managed via the provincial list in the order received, with applicants being notified directly by the clinic. Please do not contact local clinics until you have been contacted first.

Creston Valley residents without a family doctor should register only once via the online portal to be added to the centralized wait list for the Creston area. If you have already registered with the wait list, please do not register again.

Please visit the East Kootenay Division of Family Practice website to register at divisionsbc.ca/east-kootenay/for-public/hcr.

For those without access to a computer or smartphone, the Creston Valley Public Library and Town Hall have a limited number of computers and staff for those needing assistance.

