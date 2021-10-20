New COVID cases double over Boundary

New cases slumped across the East Kootenay, according to the BC CDC’s latest numbers

The Boundary saw twice as many new COVID-19 cases last week as the week before, according to the most recent numbers from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC). The East Kootenay meanwhile saw a sharp reduction in new infections.

Released Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 20, the numbers show 10 new cases were reported in the Grand Forks local health area (LHA) over the week of Oct. 10 – 16, a 100 per cent increase over the five new cases in the week of Oct. 3 – 9. The Kettle Valley LHA, including the West Boundary and Big White, went up from one to two in the same period.

New cases meanwhile fell throughout the East Kootenay, by wide margins in some areas.

In terms of case numbers, the biggest drops happened in the following LHAs:

• Cranbrook, where cases fell from 90 to 43 or just over half

• Creston, where cases fell from 30 to six, or 80 per cent

• Trail, where cases fell from 36 to 16, or 55 per cent

• Castlegar, where cases fell from 21 to seven, or 67 per cent

Cases fell in the Nelson, Fernie and Kimberley LHAs, dropping from 10 to seven, seven to five and seven to none.

Full immunization rates continued their slow upward climb in the Grand Forks and Kettle Valley LHAs, rising one 64 and 72 per cent of over-12s to 65 and 73 per cent.

castlegarCOVID-19CranbrookfernieGrand ForksKimberleyNelson