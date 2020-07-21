Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

New COVID-19 outbreaks among young adults spark concern about bars, restaurants

Alberta and British Columbia have seen surges in new COVID-19 infections over the last two days

New outbreaks of COVID-19 across the country are sparking concern about what impact these clusters of new cases could have on the ongoing easing of pandemic restrictions.

Ontario is reporting its largest daily number of confirmed COVID-19 infections since the end of June with 203 new cases today — a development that prompted Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliot to urge citizens to remain vigilant.

Alberta and British Columbia have also seen surges in new COVID-19 infections over the last two days.

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, Dr. Howard Njoo, says the uptick in new cases nationally is giving public health authorities cause for concern.

He says the majority of new cases are young adults, many of whom have contracted the novel coronavirus by going to bars, restaurants and attending indoor parties.

Njoo says local authorities need to decide whether bars or restaurants should be allowed to continue to reopen.

READ MORE: ‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths over three days

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

