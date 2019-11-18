Laura Dodman has accepted the position of Assistant Fire Chief with the Town of Creston - Creston Fire Rescue. (Photo submitted by the Town of Creston)

New assistant fire chief for the Town of Creston

Laura Dodman has accepted the position of Assistant Fire Chief with the Town of Creston – Creston Fire Rescue.

Dodman has worked as a volunteer firefighter with Creston Fire Rescue for over 21 years and possesses certification in several fire officer leadership courses. Dodman was a part of the Creston Fire Rescue strategic planning committee in 2014.

“Laura is a remarkable leader and an integral part of Creston Fire Rescue,” said Chief Jared Riel. “She has been instrumental in the organization and implementation of many of our departmental initiatives and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this position. Her experience, enthusiasm and positive outlook are a great fit for our team.”

“In my previous role as fire chief for the Town of Creston, I have seen firsthand the dedication and professionalism that Laura exhibits in everything she does,” said chief administrative officer Mike Moore. “I have every confidence that she will excel in the role of assistant fire chief.”

As part of Dodman’s appointment, she will be assuming duties to maintain operational effectiveness for the fire department such as the development of ongoing firefighter training programs, supervisory duties, fire inspections, equipment maintenance programs, public education/outreach programs and other duties as required.

“I appreciate this opportunity and the opportunity to continue to serve with Creston Fire Rescue,” said Dodman. “As a volunteer firefighter for 21 years, recruitment and retention is something that I am passionate about. I look forward to continuing to work with Chief Riel on this, and other challenges facing our department.”

Ms. Dodman commences her employment as Assistant Fire Chief effective Nov. 18.

