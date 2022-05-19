Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Nelson’s Kootenay Lake Hospital reopens to non-essential visitors

Interior Health had previously said the closure was due to COVID-19 cases

Interior Health has reopened Nelson’s Kootenay Lake Hospital to non-essential visitors.

The hospital had closed to all but essential visitors, such as those visiting palliative patients, earlier in the week following COVID-19 exposures.

Interior Health did not say how many cases were active at the hospital, but reopened to all visitors on Wednesday.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) released data Thursday showing 540 people in the province are currently hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 49 are in intensive care units.

It’s not clear how many active COVID-19 cases are in the Nelson local health area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley.

The area had 18 new cases for the week of May 8 to 14, according to the BCCDC, but that data does not include results for rapid tests that aren’t reported.

READ MORE:

Canada’s COVID-19 infections among adults tripled in early 2022 due to Omicron: study

‘It’s really distressing’: Extensive long COVID symptoms linger, 2 years after infection

Wastewater testing for COVID-19 coming to Interior Health

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. COVID hospitalizations down, ‘second Omicron wave’ may have peaked
Next story
Prince Charles and Camilla wrap up Platinum Jubilee visit in Northwest Territories

Just Posted

An aerial view of the building. (Courtesy of the Lower Kootenay Band)
Lower Kootenay Band celebrates grand opening of new wellness centre

John Huscroft is fondly remembered for his love of flying. (Submitted)
Creston remembers long-time community supporter John Huscroft

A six-horse team and wagon in the 1986 Blossom Festival parade. (Courtesy of Creston Museum archives)
PHOTOS: Creston Valley Blossom Festival celebrates 81 years of history

RISE-22 is discussing freedom from substance abuse. (Pixabay)
Advocacy group talks to Creston students about dangers of substance abuse