1 person at Nelson senior care home dies as city sets new COVID-19 record with 74 cases

Cases are also spiking in Castlegar, Creston and the Arrow Lakes

Nelson set a new COVID-19 record for the second straight week. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

Nelson has nearly doubled its weekly record for COVID-19 cases and one person has died from the virus at a long-term care facility in the city as the pandemic continues to surge in the West Kootenay.

The Nelson local health area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, had 74 new cases during the week of Aug. 1 to 7, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Castlegar added 30 new cases during that time, followed by Creston with 17, the Arrow Lakes region with 11, Trail with 10 and four in Grand Forks.

Interior Health also confirmed Wednesday that one person has died at Nelson Jubilee Manor after one resident and three staff members were infected by the virus.

Nelson’s previous record was 38 set just one week prior. The Nelson area has now had 255 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

On Wednesday, the City of Nelson and Regional District of Central Kootenay each confirmed positive COVID-19 cases during summer camps at the Nelson and District Community Complex and Nelson and District Youth Centre.

The new mark comes as Interior Health leads the province in daily COVID-19 cases.

