Nelson, RDCK receive poverty-reduction grants

Affordable housing, financial literacy and job readiness projects will be funded

Hall Street Place, one of Nelson’s affordable housing developments. The Regional District of Central Kootenay has received a provincial grant to develop an affordable housing plan. Photo: Tyler Harper

Nelson and the Regional District of Central Kootenay will receive provincial grants for poverty-reduction projects.

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction announced Tuesday it would grant Nelson $50,000 for Together Nelson: Year One, a program aimed at improving financial literacy skills and job readiness.

“Making sure that British Columbians have access to jobs, housing and a stable supply of good food is a top priority for our government,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston, said in a statement.

“It’s wonderful that so many dedicated organizations in the region will receive funding for their poverty-reduction projects.”

The RDCK meanwhile will receive $25,000 to develop an affordable housing plan.

Cranbrook and the Regional District of East Kootenay also received a $73,800 grant to work on a regional poverty reduction plan.

The projects are among the 18 across B.C. to receive more than $1 million in funding.