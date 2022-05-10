Nelson, RDCK receive poverty-reduction grants

Nelson and the Regional District of Central Kootenay will receive provincial grants for poverty-reduction projects.
The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction announced Tuesday it would grant Nelson $50,000 for Together Nelson: Year One, a program aimed at improving financial literacy skills and job readiness.
“Making sure that British Columbians have access to jobs, housing and a stable supply of good food is a top priority for our government,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston, said in a statement.
“It’s wonderful that so many dedicated organizations in the region will receive funding for their poverty-reduction projects.”
The RDCK meanwhile will receive $25,000 to develop an affordable housing plan.
Cranbrook and the Regional District of East Kootenay also received a $73,800 grant to work on a regional poverty reduction plan.
The projects are among the 18 across B.C. to receive more than $1 million in funding.