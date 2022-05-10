Hall Street Place, one of Nelson’s affordable housing developments. The Regional District of Central Kootenay has received a provincial grant to develop an affordable housing plan. Photo: Tyler Harper

Hall Street Place, one of Nelson’s affordable housing developments. The Regional District of Central Kootenay has received a provincial grant to develop an affordable housing plan. Photo: Tyler Harper

Nelson, RDCK receive poverty-reduction grants

Affordable housing, financial literacy and job readiness projects will be funded

Nelson and the Regional District of Central Kootenay will receive provincial grants for poverty-reduction projects.

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction announced Tuesday it would grant Nelson $50,000 for Together Nelson: Year One, a program aimed at improving financial literacy skills and job readiness.

“Making sure that British Columbians have access to jobs, housing and a stable supply of good food is a top priority for our government,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston, said in a statement.

“It’s wonderful that so many dedicated organizations in the region will receive funding for their poverty-reduction projects.”

The RDCK meanwhile will receive $25,000 to develop an affordable housing plan.

Cranbrook and the Regional District of East Kootenay also received a $73,800 grant to work on a regional poverty reduction plan.

The projects are among the 18 across B.C. to receive more than $1 million in funding.

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Nelson group ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Police Act recommendations

Just Posted

Athletes that attended the Okanagan Open and Edmonton International Judo Championship with one of our sponsors - Interior Brewery Workers Union Local 308. Back row: Sensei Laura Knudsen, Thomas Saby, Evan Felitsyn, Olexa Felitsyn, Elisha Moore, Elijah Bayley, Dalan Lagare (from Interior Brewery Workers Union Local 308). Front row, left to right: Damien Sandoval, Kaitlyn Sandoval, Aspen Comer, Tiang Tanapima, Lani Tanapima, Lucien Beaton. (Submitted)
Creston Judo Club throws above its weight

Mayor Ron Toyota, and Rotarians David Butt, Rick Minichiello, and Nicole Nixon (John Huscroft’s daughter) pose with a donation for $7,500 towards the C.B. Lang Tutor Jet Memorial. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Supporting Huscroft’s dream: Rotary club donates to tutor jet display

Hall Street Place, one of Nelson’s affordable housing developments. The Regional District of Central Kootenay has received a provincial grant to develop an affordable housing plan. Photo: Tyler Harper
Nelson, RDCK receive poverty-reduction grants

Dr. Shelina Musaji of West Kootenay People for Racial Justice. Photo: Mike Graeme
Nelson group ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Police Act recommendations