The Nelson Police Department. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Nelson police seize $32K in street drugs during impaired driving stop

Over 92 grams of fentanyl was allegedly found in the car

A vehicle stopped to check for impaired driving in Nelson turned into a major drug bust on July 28.

The Nelson Police Department said in a release a driver and passenger were stopped at approximately 11 p.m. and found to both have outstanding warrants. Police then discovered $32,000 in illicit drugs including suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

There were allegedly 92.93 grams of fentanyl in the car worth approximately $28,000.

The driver is now facing multiple charges for trafficking a controlled substance as well as driving while prohibited.

