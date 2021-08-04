A new Nelson Fire and Rescue Services video explains how flammable material around your house “rolls out the red carpet for flying sparks.” Photo: Nelson Fire and Rescue Services video screenshot

A new Nelson Fire and Rescue Services video explains how flammable material around your house “rolls out the red carpet for flying sparks.” Photo: Nelson Fire and Rescue Services video screenshot

Nelson fire department releases FireSmart videos

Embers can endanger houses up to 2 km from main fire

About 90 per cent of buildings lost during wildfires are due to embers traveling on the wind for up to two kilometres from the main fire.

“That means anywhere in Nelson could experience ember transfer from a nearby wildfire,” said Len MacCharles, Nelson’s fire chief.

To spread this message, Nelson Fire and Rescue Services has released two short animated videos to help residents and business owners better understand how to reduce the risk of losing their homes and buildings from wildfire.

This includes removing everything flammable, including coniferous trees and shrubs, from a 1.5-metre zone around buildings.

“One of the reasons we wanted to create these short films was to illustrate how homeowners can prepare and protect their properties in the event of an ember shower,” MacCharles said.

Residents and businesses in Nelson can book an expert FireSmart assessment of their buildings and properties by calling 250-352-3103. Outside the city limits within the Regional District of Central Kootenay, assessments can be booked online at https://tinyurl.com/aka3j2rp.

Funded by a grant from the Columbia Basin Trust, the videos are narrated by the Cranbook performer Maddisun, who also wrote and performed the music. Art direction is by Nathan Wilkinson with animation by Jonathan Ramos and Jack Chipman, all from Nelson.

The videos can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/wthczd2c.

Related:

FireSmart assessments can help your home survive a wildfire

Firesmart program has homeowners ‘thinking like an ember’

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Toronto, Vancouver Island protests shine spotlight on media access
Next story
More Canadians say worst of COVID-19 yet to come as the Delta variant spreads: poll

Just Posted

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson, Kiran Sandhu (far right), her brother, and Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison stand under cherry trees laden with spoiled fruit at Marar Orchard. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley cherry orchards suffer from heatwave

A new Nelson Fire and Rescue Services video explains how flammable material around your house “rolls out the red carpet for flying sparks.” Photo: Nelson Fire and Rescue Services video screenshot
Nelson fire department releases FireSmart videos

The Nelson Road Kings car show will return to downtown Nelson in September. The event, seen here in 2018, was forced to skip last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Tyler Harper
Nelson Road Kings returns in September

Dryden Hunt, seen here with the Florida Panthers, will play for the New York Rangers next season. File photo
Nelson’s Dryden Hunt signs with New York Rangers