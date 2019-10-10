Students at a previous Mini RYLA conference hosted by the Nelson and Creston Rotary clubs. (Submitted photo)

Nelson, Creston Rotary clubs accepting applications for youth leadership camp in Crawford Bay

28 spots open in fourth annual Rotary Youth Leadership Awards camp

The Rotary Clubs of Creston and Nelson are partnering with School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake) to host a three-day leadership camp for 24-28 students from the six secondary schools in the school district and students who are taking alternative education in the area.

The fourth Mini Rotary Youth Leadership Awards camp will run from Nov. 8-10 and is open to students aged 14-18.

“We started the Mini RYLA program four years ago as we believe it is our responsibility to invest our time and expertise in preparing our youth to lead us into the future,” said Dave Douglas, chair of the leadership camp steering committee.

Skilled presenters will lead participants through 15 interactive sessions where they will learn leadership skills and what it takes to be an effective leader, experience working in groups or teams, explore short- and long-term goals, gain a deeper understanding of personal strengths and values, and develop and refine communication skills.

Participants will also learn more about transitioning from secondary school to post-secondary education or the workplace, expanding global awareness, building capacity for kindness and compassion, developing self-esteem and self-awareness, and critical thinking skills.

The leadership camp will run at Crawford Bay Elementary-Secondary School, and while it is free, only 28 spots are available. Registration forms are available at school offices.

“Many of the students that have completed the program have stated that it has been a life-changing experience, helping them put their life and goals in perspective,” said Douglas. “Many have taken active leadership roles in their schools and their communities after attending the camp.”

To learn more, contact Dave Douglas at dave@douglasclan.ca or Danielle Sonntag at danielle_Sonntag@hotmail.com.

