Nelson-Creston MLA hosts online survey about cannabis legislation changes

Brittny Anderson will present to federal expert committee, wants local input first

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson says she wants to amplify the voices of her constituents on cannabis legislation. Photo: Submitted

In an online survey, MLA Brittny Anderson is asking Nelson-Creston residents for their opinions on cannabis legislation.

The federal government is reviewing the Cannabis Act, which came into force in October, 2018. The review will be completed by the spring of 2024.

Anderson says she intends to make a submission to the review panel, but first wants to hear from her constituents.

“I have heard a lot about the challenges that people are facing, particularly those folks that were interested in transitioning from the less regulated or the unregulated market into the regulated market.”

She said the survey is an opportunity for her to hear about those challenges and possible solutions.

“This is the opportunity for me to amplify your voice,” she said.

According to the government’s announcement of the review, an expert panel will look at six issues:

• Impacts on young people

• Progress towards providing adults with access to strictly regulated, lower risk, legal cannabis products

• Progress made in deterring criminal activity and displacing the illicit cannabis market

• Impact of legalization and regulation of cannabis on access to cannabis for medical purposes

• Impacts on Indigenous peoples and communities

• Trends and impact of home cultivation of cannabis for non-medical purposes

Anderson’s survey is built on those six issues and asks questions about each.

She did not set a deadline to respond to the survey, but said she needs feedback as soon as possible because her submission to the panel is due Nov. 22.

“The earlier that people submit, the more likely that we’re going to be able to incorporate their ideas.”

The survey can be found at https://bit.ly/3NCiDHF.

