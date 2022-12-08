Nelson arts, sports organizations receive provincial funding

Glacier Gymnastics was one of the Nelson non-profit organizations to receive a Community Gaming Grant. Photo: Tyler Harper

Nelson’s museum, soccer and gymnastics organizations received the most money of the local non-profits that applied for funding from the province’s Community Gaming Grants.

The recipients of the arts and sports funding, which was distributed from April to September, were made public Thursday in an announcement by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs.

The Nelson and District Museum, Archives and Art Gallery received $31,400 as one of 117 B.C. Interior non-profits to be funded more than $3 million. Provincially, over $20 million funded 717 arts organizations.

Among the 790 sports organizations to receive nearly $28 million Nelson Soccer Association led locally with $55,000 followed by Glacier Gymnastics, which received $50,000.

“Investment from our provincial government into community non-profit organizations ensures that people and programs in our region are able to thrive,” said Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson in a statement.

“It is incredible to see the diversity of programs that are receiving funding in this round of Community Gaming Grants, from gymnastics to Nordic skiing. These investments make the Kootenays a healthier and more positive place to live for people of all ages.”

A full list of recipients can be found below.

Arts/Culture

Kaslo Concert Society: $3,000

Langham Cultural Society: $14,000

Nelson Association des Francophones des Kootenays Ouest: $14,300

Capitol Theatre Restoration Society: $22,700

Kootenay Cooperative Radio: $25,800

Kootenay Literary Society: $10,500

Nelson and District Arts Council: $24,250

Nelson Circus Performers Association: $10,000

Nelson Civic Theatre Society: $15,000

Nelson Fine Arts Centre: $6,000

Nelson History Theatre Society: $19,500

Taghum Community Society: $10,000

West Kootenay Regional Arts Council: $16,900

Sports

Kaslo Curling Club: $4,850

Nelson Neptune Swim Club: $10,500

Nelson Curling Club: $18,000

Nelson Reflections Artistic Swimming Club: $7,500

Nelson Skating Club: $20,000

Kootenay Swim Club: $20,000

Rhythm Roper Competitive Skipping Association: $2,000

Nelson Leafs Hockey Society: $15,000

Nelson Baseball Association: $12,000

Nelson Nordic Ski Club: $13,850

WH2O Racers Society: $23,000

Salmo Ski Team Society: $5,000