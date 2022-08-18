John Rustad, MLA Nechako Lakes. (Submitted photo)

John Rustad, MLA Nechako Lakes. (Submitted photo)

Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad booted from B.C. Liberal caucus for questioning climate change

Rustad has not yet responded to requests for comment

Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad has been booted from the B.C. Liberal caucus after he retweeted views that questioned climate science.

In a statement, Liberal leader Kevin Falcon said that politics is a “team sport” and Rustad was not operating from a “foundation of mutual respect and trust.”

“Following a pattern of behaviour that was not supportive of our caucus team and the principles of mutual respect and trust, I have removed MLA John Rustad from the BC Liberal Caucus effective immediately.”

The statement follows a Tweet from Kevin Falcon on Wednesday (Aug. 18) saying that Rustad “does not speak on behalf of caucus” about climate change.

Rustad’s MLA page has been removed from the B.C. Liberal caucus webpage. Rustad has also removed mention of the B.C. Liberals from his social media pages. He will now sit as an independent.

Prior to his removal from caucus, Rustad was the Opposition Critic for Forests, Lands and Natural Resources.

Black Press Media has reached out to Rustad for comment, but has not heard back.

More to come…

READ MORE: Nechako Lakes MLA slams new B.C. Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. COVID cases undercounted 100-fold amid less PCR testing, modelling group says
Next story
Thunder across the land: Rolling Barrage raises support for PTSD

Just Posted

Cassandra Viers, left, and Signe Miller, right, created a brochure of community services and hygiene kits to help homeless or transient persons. Miller found donors to support the project including Creston Hotel, Shoppers Drug Mart, and the Creston Valley Community Foundation. (Submitted)
Creston community organizations create service brochures, hygiene kits for the homeless

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has been working with other conservation groups, governments and zoos to breed, translocate and release endangered northern leopard frog tadpoles into British Columbia’s wetlands. The endangered northern leopard frog is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.
Team releases endangered northern leopard frog tadpoles into wetlands near Kimberley

Team photo - Back (L-R) - Kyle Southgate, Chad Ducharme, Sherri Jackson, Devon Howarth, Ben Blackmore, Chris Ducharme, Ryley Ducharme, Jeff Radersma, Chris Ferguson, Laurie. Middle - Lettie, Hayley Ducharme, Kadis, Char Dumont, Lindsay Wall, Trina Renz, Jeremy, Jaylin, Paige. Front - Skylar, Presley. *Some names missing.*(Submitted)
Creston team takes home victory from Nakusp slo-pitch tournament

Brad Tobin is the new head coach and general manager for the Thunder Cats. (Courtesy of KIJHL)
Thunder Cats bring back familiar face as new head coach