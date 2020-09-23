Brittny Anderson is the NDP candidate for Nelson-Creston in the upcoming provincial election. Photo submitted

NDP acclaims Brittny Anderson as Nelson-Creston candidate

The provincial election will be held on Oct. 24

Nelson city councillor Brittny Anderson has been acclaimed as the Nelson-Creston BC NDP candidate for the Oct. 24 provincial election.

“I am excited to join John Horgan’s team and keep B.C. moving forward,” said Anderson in a news release.

“Nelson-Creston, and all of B.C., have been well served by the last three years of a John Horgan government. They have protected health care and education, and avoided the kind of draconian cuts the former B.C. Liberal government inflicted on British Columbia.”

Anderson said she wants to showcase BC NDP’s work on climate change — especially the CleanBC strategy — “and protecting services that people count on.”

Anderson’s candidacy follows MLA Michelle Mungall’s decision, announced on Sept. 16, that she did not intend to run in the next election.

