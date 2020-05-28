Nakusp RCMP seize large quantity of drugs during seach warrant on May 27

Nakusp RCMP said they conducted a seach warrant in the 300 block of 8th Ave NW on May 27.
In a statement, RCMP said they found a large quantity of methamphetamine during the seach.
RCMP are recommending to lay a “Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking” charge against at least one person.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Arrow Lakes News has reached out to the Nakusp RCMP for more information on the incident.
More to come.
@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.