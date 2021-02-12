The potentially illicit substance found in the package. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)

The potentially illicit substance found in the package. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)

Mysterious European package from dead Russian artist mailed to Port Hardy family

“We don’t know if its drugs or bath powder or what it is — The substance is being tested”

A mysterious package that may contain illicit substances appears to have been sent from Europe to a Port Hardy family.

Twyla Mclachlan said a family member of hers received the package in their post office box on Thursday (Feb. 11) afternoon, and upon opening it, was shocked by what was inside.

According to Mclachlan, who posted photos of the package on Facebook, there was a happy birthday letter signed by Leon Bakst, a Russian artist who died in 1924, and also a suspicious vacuum packed baggie that could potentially contain drugs.

After opening the package and finding the baggie, McLachlan said she “called the cops and they came and got it and put it into evidence bags,” adding she is “beyond baffled” by this whole ordeal.

Port Hardy’s acting detachment commander Corp. Martin Giguére stated the letter appears to have been mailed from a European country, and that at the moment the RCMP isn’t sure exactly what’s inside the vacuum sealed baggie.

“We don’t know if its drugs or bath powder or what it is — The substance is being tested,” he added.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The letter from the Russian artist found in the package. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)

The letter from the Russian artist found in the package. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)

The envelope the package came in. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)

The envelope the package came in. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)

Previous story
B.C. opens latest round of funding to clean up dormant oil and gas wells
Next story
Update from MLA Anderson: Supporting individuals and businesses through the pandemic

Just Posted

The latest issue of “the Fun Pape!” features misinformation and anti-COVID-19 health regulations rhetoric, which come in the form of paid advertising on its front and back pages. Photo: Aaron Hemens
“The front-line workers deserve so much more”: Creston readers react to latest issue of the Fun Pape!

The free paper’s latest issue features misinformation and anti-COVID-19 health regulations rhetoric, which come in the form of paid advertising on its front and back pages.

(Black Press Media file)
2 men in hospital after evening shooting at Crawford Bay home

Investigators believe that this incident was targeted and isolated in nature.

Photo: pixabay.com
“Love Letters to the Creston Valley” initiative to support local businesses, show love for the region

Writers of all ages can pen a short-letter, poem or story expressing their love for the Creston Valley, where they will be entered into a random draw for a chance to win a $25 gift card from one of 40 local businesses.

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson. Photo: Submitted
Update from MLA Anderson: Supporting individuals and businesses through the pandemic

Brittny Anderson outlines COVID-related grants available to B.C. residents and businesses

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
58 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Forty-three people are hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom are in intensive care

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anna Lee, 9, stands next to lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration at Dao Quang Temple on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Garland, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
PHOTOS: Despite COVID-19, Lunar New Year quietly celebrated around the world

Celebrations, which typically last two weeks, are much different this Year of the Ox

Columnist Margaret Miller is a longtime Creston Valley resident. File photo
Valley Views: MISSING THE CROWDS

“After 11 months of quiet pandemic life, I miss the crowds, particularly Creston crowds with familiar, friendly faces.”

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(Pixabay)
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna victim of malware attack, insist no client data leaked

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Rec Perspectives with Tia Wayling (File photo)
Rec Perspectives: Help Reduce Volunteer Fatigue

“Yes, this time is hard for everyone and it might not look the same, but we cannot lose the benefit these non-profit groups bring to our valley.”

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Biden had said as a candidate he supported closing the detention centre

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders

A judge is hearing arguments Friday morning in Vancouver Supreme Court

For the second time in a week, Kitimat General Hospital is facing allegations of racism resulting in death. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Kitimat couple sue hospital, health authority after stillborn delivery

Sarah Morrison and Ronald Luft are accusing racial profiling and negligence by staff

Most Read