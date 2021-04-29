This vacuum sealed package of MDMA was mailed to a Port Hardy family. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)

This vacuum sealed package of MDMA was mailed to a Port Hardy family. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)

Mysterious package sent to B.C. family by dead Russian composer stuffed with ecstacy

Police confirm powder contained along with Happy Birthday wishes from Europe was MDMA

Remember the mysterious package of white powder from a dead Russian composer mailed from Europe to a Port Hardy family earlier this year?

It was the drug ecstacy. But the why remains a mystery.

Twyla Mclachlan contacted the police Feb. 11 after a family member received the package in their post office box, and, upon opening it, was shocked by what was inside.

According to Mclachlan there was a “Happy Birthday” letter signed by Leon Bakst, a Russian composer who died in 1924, and a suspicious vacuum-packed baggie.

“We just got the results back from the lab and it was MDMA,” confirmed Port Alice RCMP Cst. Rebekah Draht on Wednesday, April 28.

She noted the RCMP has contacted Canada Post and spoke with their investigators “and apparently this is not a new concept. They don’t know why the drugs are being sent or the ruse with the letters, but they said it does happen.”

Draht added Canada Post did mention the letter included in this incident was far more professional in nature than what they usually see.

The investigation continues.

RELATED: Mysterious package sent to Port Hardy family

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The envelope the package came in. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)

The envelope the package came in. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)

The letter from the dead Russian composer. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)

The letter from the dead Russian composer. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)

Previous story
COVID outbreak declared at Site C; 40 workers have been infected since March
Next story
Waiting to call 911 for fear of incurring fee can be ‘catastrophic’: Kimberley SAR

Just Posted

Sandy Wayling, LKB social development worker, poses with band member Cheryl Louie as she receives one of the gardening kits. (Submitted)
‘Grow through what you go thru’: Lower Kootenay Band members try out their green thumbs

The LKB social development worker gave out 20 garden starter kits for the growing season

Kimberley Search and Rescue president Peter Reid wants the public to understand that they will not be faced with a bill if they need to be rescued, so get the call to 911 in as soon as possible. Photo courtesy Kimberley Search and Rescue Facebook.
Waiting to call 911 for fear of incurring fee can be ‘catastrophic’: Kimberley SAR

Call for help right away in an emergency and know you’ll never be charged

COVID-19 cases are incrementally rising in the West Kootenay. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
West Kootenay’s COVID-19 cases continue to increase

Nelson and Trail each had high numbers during the week of April 18 to 24

Kelly Fosbery receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
74 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 659 active cases of COVID-19 in the region

West Kootenay Fire Departments have been busy lately. Photo: Crescent Valley Fire Department
String of wildland fires has West Kootenay fire chiefs urging caution

There have been a number of rural wildland fires across the region recently

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

A woman, left, prepares to inject herself with an unknown substance as a man sits in a wheelchair outside Insite, the supervised consumption site, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. street drugs poisoned with benzos could lead to ‘catastrophic’ overdoses: advocate

Public Safety Ministry says drugs containing benzodiazepines were detected in 51% of deaths in February

A homeless camp is pictured in Strathcona Park in Vancouver. British Columbia’s housing minister says campers in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park can either choose to accept the housing on offer or leave the park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. working to house people camping in Vancouver park as deadline to leave looms

Campers at the park have until Friday at 10 a.m. to tear down their tents

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at the B.C. legislature, April 27, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. has 503 in hospital, 874 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Pressure on hospitals at highest level, especially in Lower Mainland

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A drive-through vaccination clinic in Point Roberts. Fire chief Christopher Carleton is proposing the same to help inoculate B.C. residents who cross the border. (Point Roberts Fire Department)
U.S. border town offering its leftover COVID-19 vaccines to people in B.C.

A Point Roberts fire chief is asking state officials to grant an exemption to Canadians going south for in-car inoculations

This vacuum sealed package of MDMA was mailed to a Port Hardy family back in February along with a happy birthsay card signed by a Russian composer who died in 1924. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)
Mysterious package sent to B.C. family by dead Russian composer stuffed with ecstacy

Police confirm powder contained along with Happy Birthday wishes from Europe was MDMA

FILE – Diversion tunnels have been completed to redirect the Peace River during low water this summer, in one of the most critical steps to completing the Site C dam, March 2020. (BC Hydro)
COVID outbreak declared at Site C; 40 workers have been infected since March

There are 13 workers currently infected with COVID-19

Anne-Marie Hutchins of Chilliwack with her daughter Emma and son Jayden. (Submitted)
Family of woman who died after visit to Chilliwack COVID test site wants change

Anne-Marie Hutchins’ sister said she was sent home despite chest pain and a history of tachycardia

Most Read