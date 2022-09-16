Municipal election candidates announced for Town of Creston

Voting day will be on Oct. 15

On Sept. 9, the candidates for the Town of Creston’s new mayor and council were officially announced.

Mayor Ron Toyota, who has served for 14 years, will not be seeking re-election. In October, Creston residents will have three options to vote for mayor including incumbent town councillor Arnold DeBoon as well as newcomers Nora Maddocks and Jim Rota.

For the six open councillor positions, there are 13 candidates running. Among them are incumbents Keith Baldwin, Norm Eisler, and Jim Elford.

The rest of the candidates are newcomers to the civic scene including Monique Arès, Greg Banbury, Amber Bartlett, Denise Dumas, Richard Howes, Elizabeth Ireland, Scott Irwin, Anthony Mondia, Adriana Snashall, and Ursula Waslovich.

Voting day will be on Oct. 15. Advance voting will take place at Upper Rotacrest Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 5 and Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, contact chief election officer Kirsten Dunbar at 250-428-2214 ext. 210.

Stay tuned to the Thursday, Sept. 22 issue of the Creston Valley Advance for profiles on each of the candidates.

BC Election 2022BC municipal electionCreston Valleyelection