Creston Town Hall. (Photo by Kelsey Yates) Creston Town Hall. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Creston Town Hall. (Photo by Kelsey Yates) Creston Town Hall. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Municipal election candidates announced for Town of Creston

Voting day will be on Oct. 15

On Sept. 9, the candidates for the Town of Creston’s new mayor and council were officially announced.

Mayor Ron Toyota, who has served for 14 years, will not be seeking re-election. In October, Creston residents will have three options to vote for mayor including incumbent town councillor Arnold DeBoon as well as newcomers Nora Maddocks and Jim Rota.

For the six open councillor positions, there are 13 candidates running. Among them are incumbents Keith Baldwin, Norm Eisler, and Jim Elford.

The rest of the candidates are newcomers to the civic scene including Monique Arès, Greg Banbury, Amber Bartlett, Denise Dumas, Richard Howes, Elizabeth Ireland, Scott Irwin, Anthony Mondia, Adriana Snashall, and Ursula Waslovich.

Voting day will be on Oct. 15. Advance voting will take place at Upper Rotacrest Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 5 and Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, contact chief election officer Kirsten Dunbar at 250-428-2214 ext. 210.

Stay tuned to the Thursday, Sept. 22 issue of the Creston Valley Advance for profiles on each of the candidates.

READ MORE: Neighbours Refugee Sponsorship Group seeks community support

BC Election 2022BC municipal electionCreston Valleyelection

Previous story
WorkSafeBC fines GFL Environmental over $700,000 for infraction on Kimberley job site
Next story
Queue for queen’s coffin ‘paused’ as wait hits 14 hours

Just Posted

Creston Town Hall. (Photo by Kelsey Yates) Creston Town Hall. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Municipal election candidates announced for Town of Creston

The West Kootenay Toy Run cruised around the region Sunday. More than 260 drivers and passengers participated in the ride. The West Kootenay Toy Run Association has been riding since 1988, raising money through their love of motorcycling to support those in need throughout the region. The winner of this year’s raffle for a 2022 Harley-Davidson fatboy was Gord Oja from Enderby. Photos: Jennifer Small
PHOTOS: Riding for Kootenay kids

The Ismail boys. (Submitted)
Neighbours Refugee Sponsorship Group seeks community support

(Pixabay)
Lit: Speaking Out About Banning Books