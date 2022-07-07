UPDATED: Eight current and former Nelson police officers under investigation for alleged racism

Nelson Police Department officers are being investigated for allegedly sharing racist comments in a chat group, according to the Office of Police Complaint Commissioner.

The Office of Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC), which is the provincial oversight body for complaints against B.C.’s 11 municipal forces, told the Nelson Star on Thursday that eight present and former members of the department are being investigated for sharing “inappropriate content and messages including alleged racist comments” in a WhatsApp chat group.

The commissioner’s office said the investigation was ordered Feb. 3 by Nelson Police Department Chief Donovan Fisher, who also confirmed the probe was underway.

Vancouver Police Department officers are investigating the allegations on behalf of the OPCC, which is a civilian-run organization.

The 125-year-old Nelson Police Department typically has 18 full-time members.

In 2019 the commissioner said two Nelson police officers had been found guilty of misconduct, including one who was reprimanded for using a derogatory term referring to a female officer as well as multiple incidents of sexual harassment of male coworkers.

