Politicians and award recipients at the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Awards in 2019. (Province of B.C.)

Multiculturalism grants advance anti-racism across B.C.

Program provides $300,000 annually for projects that tackle racism while supporting systemic change

Communities throughout B.C. will be safer and more inclusive for people, with 75 projects supported through the latest round of B.C. multiculturalism grants announced earlier this week.

“We are privileged to live in one of the most culturally diverse places in the world, and we all need to work together to ensure that everyone feels welcomed, valued and respected in British Columbia,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Citizens’ Services and responsible for Multiculturalism. “Through these grants, we are assisting community organizations to deliver projects that strengthen intercultural connections, and increase trust and understanding to reduce incidents of racism, hate and discrimination for a better B.C.”

The B.C. Multiculturalism Grants program provides a total of $300,000 annually to non-profit and charitable organizations for projects promoting collaborative community approaches that tackle racism and hate while supporting systemic change.

Projects benefiting from this latest round of grants include:

  • The Diversity and Inclusion Capacity Building Project (Kelowna): a project that will focus on cultivating cross-cultural and intercultural knowledge and awareness among people of all backgrounds.
  • Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Colour (Victoria): a project that will support conversations in Victoria and Vancouver on systemic issues, access barriers and other challenges related to the maternal health of women of colour.
  • Culture Confluence Anti-Racism Broadcast Series (Prince George): a podcast/radio series that will explore the ways local culture contributes to and combats systemic racism.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Provincial Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health cancels day programs, prioritizes admissions to protect seniors receiving care
Next story
Canadian coronavirus evening update: B.C. death toll rises, Quebec forbids gatherings

Just Posted

Interior Health cancels day programs, prioritizes admissions to protect seniors receiving care

Respite care, day programs cancelled as health authority ready themselves for COVID-19

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Grocery stores hiring more staff, offer wage boost as B.C. adapts to COVID-19 buying habits

Companies make changes to protect staff, customers during the outbreak

Ymir’s Tiny Lights Festival postponed to 2021

The annual music festival in Ymir was schedule to run in June

Selkirk College student housing to remain open, with precautions

College won’t evict students in midst of COVID-19 pandemic, says prez

Court shutdown could threaten safe confinement and fair trials: B.C. defence lawyer

Defence lawyer says people in custody could be released early to prevent COVID from spreading

Canadian coronavirus evening update: B.C. death toll rises, Quebec forbids gatherings

March 21, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Not COVID-19: Here’s what else happened this week in B.C.

A powerlifting grandma, a dolphin rescue, a custody battle over a caboose and more

World COVID-19 afternoon update: New virus test gets results in 45 minutes

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

B.C.’s top doctor orders immediate closure of salons, spas and other personal services

Comes as 74 new positive COVID-19 cases announced.

Family of B.C. woman who died of COVID-19 makes plea for people to stay home

Daughter-in-law of recent North Vancouver nursing home COVID-19 victim speaks out

Help on way for renters amid COVID-19, B.C.’s housing minister says

More details to help renters expected from B.C. government on Monday

Country star Kenny Rogers dies of natural causes at 81

Rogers was known for such huge country music hits as Lucille, The Gambler, Coward of the County

B.C. man with COVID-19 symptoms forced to call 811 more than 100 times

Mission resident fearful that he may have transmitted coronavirus during multiple trips to airport and hospital

Most Read