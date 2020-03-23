Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons. File photo.

MP Morrison urges disclosure of communities with positive COVID-19 cases

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian says he has reached out to the province for clarity

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison is urging the Interior Health Authority to disclose the communities where new COVID-19 cases are being identified.

According to the latest update from the health officials, there are 472 confirmed cases in the province, 30 of which are in the Interior Health region. However, the province is not disclosing which specific communities within the Interior Health’s vast jurisdiction have confirmed cases.

“The Health authority has restricted information on new COVID-19 cases to only numbers associated with one of the five health regions and is reported to not being willing to provide city-level information,” said Morrison, in a statement. “My office has made multiple requests of the Provincial government’s top health official’s office to make this information available.

“Given the size of the area and the clarity this situation requires Interior Health should be releasing the locations (cities) of where COVID-19 is known to be present.”

Provincial officials have only revealed a location when there is a cluster of cases, such as those identified at a seniors care home in North Vancouver.

The Village of Canal Flats announced a suspected case over the weekend when Mayor Karl Sterzer updated the community regarding a ‘likely’ case that developed after an event at the community centre on March 8.

READ: Suspected case of COVID-19 in Canal Flats: Mayor

Someone associated with the Columbia Valley Rockies KIJHL team, based out of Invermere, also recently tested positive, according to an update last week from team president Brett Holt.


Researchers study how pandemic affecting people’s mental health
COVID-19 in Canada afternoon updates: State of emergency in Toronto

