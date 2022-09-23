MP Morrison presents Creston residents with Queen’s Jubilee Awards

10 residents received certificates for their volunteerism and contributions to the community

On what will be marked as a momentous day in history, a group of Creston residents were recognized for their contributions to the community.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced, at the age of 96.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II, longest-reigning monarch in British history, dies at 96

The Queen was the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state. She served 70 years on the throne and saw through 12 Canadian Prime Ministers.

On the same day, MP Rob Morrison of Kootenay-Columbia arrived at the Creston Museum to present Queen’s Jubilee Awards to 10 deserving residents.

“It’s really an honour and a privilege to be here to recognize the variety of people who help our communities by volunteering,” said Morrision. “The people here have been recognized anonymously by their peers, and it will help them to see that all the work that they’re doing is really, really appreciated.”

The recipients included Sheila Ann Barling, Debbie Graham, Valerie Halliday, Dollie Kaetler, Nora Maddocks, Betty Marzke, Robert McLean, Linda Price, Thomas B. Slattery, and Ken Sommerfeldt. Each person received a commemorative pin and certificate.

“This is the obviously the last award from Queen Elizabeth II,” said Morrison.

“As your federal representative, it is an honour to represent Her Majesty and hand out this award. This is a great day. There’s some things they do in parliament that aren’t much fun, but this is something I really enjoy doing.”

The pin itself is designed in red for Canada, with maple leaves on one side and a crown with seven pearls around it on the other. The seven pearls represent the seven decades the Queen reigned.

Valerie Halliday, just one of the special recipients, remarked that the occasion was especially memorable to her, as she was in Scotland as a child during the Queen’s coronation.

For the last 15 years, Halliday has volunteered at the local Tuck Shop that raises funds for the Creston Valley Hospital through sales of handmade items.

Every year, the shop raises thousands for new equipment that benefits hospital staff and patients.

READ MORE: Handmade Heroes: Tuck Shop donates $30,000 to Creston Valley Hospital

“If you want to talk about the definition of community, I think the Tuck Shop defines it,” said Halliday.

“Everything in our store is handmade and donated. And every person in the store volunteers their time. Because of all the community support, we can give as much as we do.”

For the last year, Halliday has served as the Tuck Shop co-ordinator and become the go-to person for the 24 other volunteers.

She said it feels very gratifying to be recognized for the work that they do.

“It’s not just me,” she said. “I couldn’t do this without my team. I’ve always been part of the team.”

AwardsCreston Valley