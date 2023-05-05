Moving Through Motherhood: Creston’s Iron Soul offers new fitness program for postnatal moms

Strong Moms allows mothers to come to the gym with their babies

Iron Soul Fitness, a privately owned gym in Creston, thrives on creating a community feel in a judgement-free zone.

“We don’t have mirrors. That’s not our vibe,” said owner Jordana Champagne. “There might be a woman in her 60s, right next to man in his 30s who can lift 400 pounds. They are working out together, and we coach them to hit their own amazing milestones.”

In September 2021, Champagne opened Iron Soul along with her husband Brent Evans. They had moved to small-town Creston from Calgary during the pandemic to be more connected to family.

“We felt like even though it was not great timing, people needed community,” said Champagne. “It was a very isolating time.”

Even through the trials of COVID-19, the community was very receptive to a new fitness centre, so they started by training people in the open air of local parks.

“Once the gym opened, we had already had a good core group of people who wanted to train with us,” said Champagne. “We picked up momentum, month after month after month. We have felt extremely grateful to be so warmly received.”

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Iron Soul is offering a new program called “Strong Moms” focusing on postnatal fitness, led by coach Megan Smith.

“These classes are different than the regular classes that we do at the gym,” said Champagne. “They’re very focused on building back up the pelvic floor, getting back core strength, and addressing all of the things that can get a little bit wacky after pregnancy.”

It will also be an opportunity for moms to connect with other moms and not worry about childcare, because they can bring their babies with them. The gym will be privately reserved for classes, so moms can pause to soothe or feed a crying baby without worry.

Strong Moms is exactly the kind of program Champagne wished for when she was a new mother herself.

“When my daughter was two or three, I joined a gym. At that point, I didn’t have a lot of fitness experience, but I ended up really, really loving it,” she said. “I found that by building strength and connecting with a group of people outside of my home, I was starting to get some of my needs met that I was missing in motherhood. I felt so much more confident.”

Champagne added that resistance training is very important to womens’ overall health, with the common misconception that it can lead to a bulky physique.

“A lot of women come to our gym and are primarily focused on losing weight at first,” she said. “But within a short amount of time, the focus changes from ‘I want to lose weight’ to ‘I want to lift more weight’ or ‘I want to be stronger’. And I think that is a way more empowering, healthy mindset. The aesthetic component becomes secondary to how they feel about themselves.”

The moms who have worked out at Iron Soul with postnatal guidance often transition back into personal training sessions or regular group classes.

Currently, Strong Moms is open to eight participants, with ongoing registration for $120 a month or $60 biweekly. The program is designed to return women to fitness safely over 12 weeks. Previous experience is not necessary.

To learn more or book a free introduction with a coach, visit ironsoulfitness.ca/strong-moms.

Creston Valley