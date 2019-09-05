Mounties Pedalling for Kids to stop in Creston

RCMP and supporting enforcement agencies within the southeast district will depart Friday on the annual Cops for Kids Ride presented by the Kelowna Foundation for Hope and Social Innovation. After departing Kelowna, the team will make their way across South Eastern BC to raise awareness and essential funds for children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis.

Their journey brings the team to Creston on Tuesday, Sept. 10 to Casey’s Community House where a community fundraiser will be held from 2-4pm in anticipation of their arrival.

“Our route covers a vast and mountainous corner of the province with unrelenting hills and inclement weather at times, but these riders know that on the other side of each mountain is a family who has benefitted from our fundraising efforts,” says Ride Captain Retired Staff Sergeant Major Julio Krenz. “Our riders join the RCMP to help people and make a difference in their communities. On a day to day basis, officers are often faced with some of the harshest realities in this line of work, while also dealing with common policing shortfalls such as staffing shortages that can leave them tired and burnt out. For them, experiencing the gratitude from families who are helped by their efforts is often one of the highlights of their careers, and reminds them of why they joined our national police force.”

The 2019 ride will take the team over 1,000km across the southeastern corner of B.C. over 10 days stopping in 26 communities. Since inception, they’ve raised over $5.5 million through their signature event. With requests from families on the rise, they’re working even harder to support the local children who need it most. Funds from the event support requests for medical equipment, transportation to Children’s Hospital, specialized therapies, learning & mobility aids.

“With our need continuing to grow, we are working harder than ever to ensure that we’ve got funding available for local children in their time of crisis,” says Cops for Kids President Grant Fletcher. “We’ve already had 175 requests this year from families in our region so we are asking the communities we serve to help us help the local children.”

Daily updates will appear on the team blog during the ride. To follow the team along their journey or to make a donation please visit the website at www.copsforkids.org or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

