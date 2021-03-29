Motive in fatal North Vancouver library stabbing unclear; suspect had outstanding warrants

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, did not know any of the victims, who range from 22 to 78 years old

The motive in a North Vancouver library stabbing that left one woman dead and several others injured remains unknown, homicide investigators say.

In a news conference Monday (March 29), the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team unveilled that the alleged suspect, 28-year-old Yannick Bandaogo, has outstanding warrants in Quebec – where he has a criminal record with a history of violence – as well as Winnipeg.

“At this time there’s no link as to how Mr. Bandaogo came to North Vancouver or any ties to the community,” Insp. Michelle Tansey told reporters.

Bandaogo did not know any of the victims, who range from 22 to 78 years old, leading investigators to believe the attacks were random.

He was scheduled to appear in court via phone Monday morning, but an RCMP officer said he refused to leave his cell to participate.

Police have not named the woman who died, but said she was in her 20s.

Six others were injured in the attack in and around the Lynn Valley Public Library. Police said their injuries vary in severity and all six are expected to survive.

