A dump truck works near the Syncrude oil sands extraction facility near the city of Fort McMurray, Alta., on June 1, 2014. The parliamentary budget office says most Canadian households will receive more money back from the federal government’s carbon-tax scheme than it will cost them. The assertion is contained in a report published by the PBO this morning, nearly four months after a majority of Canadian voters cast their ballots in favour of parties that favoured a carbon tax. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Most Canadian households will get more than they pay from carbon tax: PBO

Alberta will receive more than it loses, the report says

The parliamentary budget office says most Canadian households will receive more money back from the federal government’s carbon-tax scheme than it will cost them.

The assertion is contained in a report published by the PBO this morning, nearly four months after a majority of Canadian voters cast their ballots in favour of parties that favoured a carbon tax.

The report says the rebates provided by the federal government to most households in Canada will exceed the amount those same households will have paid in carbon tax.

In the case of Alberta, which has been ground-zero for opposition to the federal carbon tax, the report says every household will receive more in annual rebates from Ottawa than it pays.

However, the report adds that finding does not take into account the province’s own regulations for high-intensity emitters.

The PBO report also says Ottawa will end up raising about $100 million in this fiscal year in additional GST because of the added cost on products from carbon pricing, a figure that will triple by 2022-23.

READ MORE: ‘Greatest existential threat of our time:’ Ottawa makes carbon tax case in court

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians in Wuhan to be evacuated Thursday, government letter says
Next story
New coronavirus has infected more than 20,600 globally

Just Posted

Team Brown wins provincial curling championship

Kamloops-based foursome to represent B.C. at the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Nelson man recalls battling wildfires in Australia

Dan Purcell was one of 20 Canadian firefighters sent to Australia recently

Lark Coffee offering tasting experience in downtown Creston

Lark Coffee Roasters tasting room open for regular hours in downtown Creston

Yasodhara Ashram offers ‘exotic’ Creston Valley experience

Creston’s Lorne Eckersley spends one month at Kootenay Lake yoga retreat

Creston Valley Thunder Cats bounce back with three-game winning streak

Creston KIJHL team must keep winning to have chance at playoffs

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

Police say woman was detained, not arrested, following unapproved entry of police checkpoint

The woman and two others told the RCMP they were delivering supplies to a camp down the road

B.C. union construction dispute directed to Labour Relations Board

Building Trades celebrate as B.C. Supreme Court declines case

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections

Sites in Surrey, Delta, Langley, Port Coquitlam go live Feb. 24

B.C. trans activist’s human rights complaints deferred until $6K paid to beauty salons

Human Rights Tribunal ordered Jessica Yaniv to pay each salon she said discriminated against her

Story of fatal misadventure emerging from B.C. river search for missing men

Two dead, another missing after torrential rains swell Sooke River on southern Vancouver Island

Canadians in Wuhan to be evacuated Thursday, government letter says

The government can’t guarantee that everyone who is eligible will be able to board the plane

‘My world fell apart,’ slain Abbotsford cop’s wife tells court as killer sentenced

Oscar Arfmann, guilty of killing Const. John Davidson, receives life sentence

Most Read