Careers in trades are an excellent opportunity for women. College of the Rockies’ current Electrician foundation program includes seven female students (six shown), who make up almost half of the class. Photo submitted

More women enrolled in electrical trades program: COTR

The College says nearly half of the students in the Electrician foundation program are women

Nearly half of the College of the Rockies’ Electrician foundation program is made up of female students, reflecting a growing shift as more and more women enter the trades.

“Seven of our sixteen current students are female,” said Jack Moes, Dean of Trades and Technology at the College. “It has always been our goal to increase the diversity of our trades classroom and to demonstrate that there are many, great-paying careers available in the trades to both women and men. To have reached an almost fifty-fifty ratio in our Electrician program is exciting and we look forward to seeing the numbers continue to rise in our other trades programs.”

According to a COTR press release, there is a high demand for skilled tradespeople in B.C. that come with higher wages than in other traditional fields.

“I would encourage other women to consider taking a trade at the College,” said Kaitlyn Hamilton, one of the current Electrician students. “It’s been a great experience so far and it opens so many doors and can take you so many different places. It’s extremely worth it.”

College of the Rockies offers foundation and apprenticeship training in Automotive Service Technician, Carpenter, Electrician, Heavy Duty Equipment Technician, Industrial Mechanic (Millwright), Plumber, and Welder, Hairstylist, and Professional Cook.

Students are also encouraged to apply for grants and bursaries, including the new Apprenticeship Incentive Grant which provides a taxable cash grant of $3,000 to $6,000 to women completing a Red Seal certification in trades where women are underrepresented.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Human rights complaint filed against Vancouver School Board for handling of racist video
Next story
Dog dead in Kamloops hit and run

Just Posted

Wind warning issued for Kootenay Lake, Highway 3

Environment Canada says temperatures will also drop through Friday

More women enrolled in electrical trades program: COTR

The College says nearly half of the students in the Electrician foundation program are women

Blossom Valley Singers to perform Middle Ages to Modern Stages: A Christmas Journey at PCSS

It is time, again, for the annual Blossom Valley Singers Christmas concert… Continue reading

Creston Rat Patrol hosted community workshop on rat control and prevention strategies

Over the past three years, residents in the Town of Creston and… Continue reading

Creston RCMP respond to 43 calls for assistance

Police received 43 calls for assistance from Nov. 19-26, Staff Sgt. Ryan… Continue reading

VIDEO: Flames try to focus on hockey as Brind’Amour confirms coach hit players

Hurricanes head coach spent four seasons behind Carolina’s bench with Bill Peters

B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada: report

Canada sees first drop in gang-linked deaths since 2014

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation case thrown out granted by B.C. judge

Dog dead in Kamloops hit and run

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

B.C. launches ‘modernization’ of medical professional colleges

Reduced from 20 to five, elections eliminated, Adrian Dix says

Climate change threatens food production in countries that need it most: study

For some countries, average farm production could increase while fisheries decline

Judge finds B.C. couple not liable after man slips, injures back on cleared sidewalk

The couple had cleared and salted the sidewalk in front of their home

Meet the Victoria environmentalist behind those controversial car-shaming handbills

‘I want to shock people, give them that burning feeling in their stomach,’ says advocate

Arctic chill grips much of B.C.; strong winds cause outages on south coast

BC Hydro reports more than 19,000 customers were without electricity overnight

Most Read