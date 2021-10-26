More than 1,000 Interior Health workers unvaccinated

Employees had been placed on leave for two weeks but now face termination if they don’t comply

Interior Health has the highest number of unvaccinated healthcare workers in B.C., and many are at risk of losing their jobs if they don’t comply with Provincial Health Orders, according to the Ministry of Health.

Some 1,186 of the Interior Health region’s 21,675 health care workers – about seven per cent – are currently unvaccinated, compared with 1,106 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,054 in Vancouver Island Health, 735 in Fraser Health, 630 in Provincial Health Services Authority and 515 in the Northern Health Authority.

Those who were mandated to be vaccinated by Oct. 12 and did not comply with the order were placed unpaid leave, but could lose their jobs if they don’t follow the Public Health Order, senior public affairs officer Marielle Tounsi wrote in an email to Black Press Media. The deadline for vaccinations was Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The order covers doctors, nurses, students, residents, contractors, volunteers and all other health-care professionals.

“During this two-week period of unpaid leave, employers will be directly contacting these individuals to encourage them to receive vaccination and to assess their intentions,” Tounsi wrote. “If after a two-week period, these individuals have still refused to be vaccinated, employers will move forward with termination in accordance with their collective agreements.

“The PHO has deemed the Hospital and Community Preventive Measures Order necessary to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission,” Tounsi said in the email. “This is for patients and staff to increase client/patient safety and reduce the risk of illness and significant staffing challenges.”

About 19,292 health care workers – 89 per cent – are fully vaccinated in Interior Health, with 765 partially vaccinated. In Vancouver Coastal, PHSA and Fraser Health authorities, 95 per cent of health care workers are fully vaccinated. About 93 per cent are fully vaccinated in Vancouver Island Health Authority and 90 per cent in Northern Health.

The ministry said all Long Term Care and Assisted Living sites have submitted contingency staffing plans based on their site specific circumstances, which are being monitored and supported by the regional health authorities.

The ministry is still reviewing the data and is unable to provide rates by facility at this time.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

COVID-19