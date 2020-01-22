More snow starting Wednesday night prompts weather alert for West Kootenay

Expect 15-20 cm starting this evening

We’re not through this yet.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall alert for the Boundary, Kootenay Pass and Kootenay Lake regions.

“Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected,” says the statement. “A Pacific frontal system will move into the southern BC Interior on Thursday bringing heavy snow to Kootenay Pass.”

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Keep up to date with road conditions through DriveBC.

The highways ministry is reporting slushy, slippery and snow packed conditions throughout the region, as warmer temperatures turn recent snowfall into a wet mess.

