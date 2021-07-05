Sparks Lake wildfire, as shot by the BC Wildfire Service on July 2.

More properties on evacuation alert due to Sparks Lake wildfire

The blaze is burning near Kamloops

  • Jul. 5, 2021 10:30 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for 119 properties north of Kamloops Lake.

The alert is due to the Sparks Lake wildfire, which has recently seen increased activity on its southern and eastern flanks.

In total the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has issued evacuation orders for a total of 164 properties and evacuation alerts for 994 properties.

The Chief and council of the Skeetchestn Indian Band have implemented an evacuation order for their community.

As of 5 p.m. July 4, there were 135 firefighters, 19 helicopters, 24 pieces of heavy equipment for a total of 203 personnel assigned to the blaze.

The Sparks Lake wildfire is an estimated 36,300 hectares in size.

The most active area of the fire is the Criss Creek Drainage. There was significant growth on the fire the evening of July 3, moving onto the northeast edge of the Skeetchestn Indian Band’s Reserve lands.

According to BC Wildfire, at Cayuse Lake crews are holding the edge of the perimeter with air support and building a guard.

On the northwest flank where the blaze is burning into the Elephant Hill Fire the fire behaviour is dropping off.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

