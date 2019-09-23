More labour action disrupts Kootenay Lake ferry

No ferry service after 1:10 p.m. Monday from Balfour, 2 p.m. from Crawford Bay

The Kootenay Lake ferry service will be shut down this afternoon until 6:30 Tuesday morning. BC Government photo

There’s more bad news for people who rely on the Kootenay Lake ferry.

The ferry will be out of service today from 2:45 p.m. until 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The last sailing will be 1:10 p.m. from Balfour and last sailing from Kootenay Bay will be 2 p.m..

DriveBC says there will be an essential services sailing at 4:30 p.m from Balfour and 5:20 p.m. from Kootenay Bay.

“Priority given to health care workers, persons with medical appointment, school staff, students and parents transporting students,” for the essential services sailing, the website says.

The ferry operator, Western Pacific Marine, says job action by its unionized employees is the cause of the service interruption. The union is implementing a no overtime rule during the work stoppage.

The same overtime ban resulted in the ferry service interruption at roughly the same times on Saturday and Sunday.

A spokesperson for the union said on Friday members are only working to the limit of the essential service order.

The 80 members of the BC Government and Service Employees Union Local 2009 are pushing for better wages and working conditions, as well as “to address serious issues of training, retention and recruitment of qualified marine professionals,” the union says.

Ferry users are asked to visit ferries.bcgeu.ca for updates.