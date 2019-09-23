The Kootenay Lake ferry service will be shut down this afternoon until 6:30 Tuesday morning. BC Government photo

More labour action disrupts Kootenay Lake ferry

No ferry service after 1:10 p.m. Monday from Balfour, 2 p.m. from Crawford Bay

There’s more bad news for people who rely on the Kootenay Lake ferry.

The ferry will be out of service today from 2:45 p.m. until 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The last sailing will be 1:10 p.m. from Balfour and last sailing from Kootenay Bay will be 2 p.m..

DriveBC says there will be an essential services sailing at 4:30 p.m from Balfour and 5:20 p.m. from Kootenay Bay.

“Priority given to health care workers, persons with medical appointment, school staff, students and parents transporting students,” for the essential services sailing, the website says.

The ferry operator, Western Pacific Marine, says job action by its unionized employees is the cause of the service interruption. The union is implementing a no overtime rule during the work stoppage.

The same overtime ban resulted in the ferry service interruption at roughly the same times on Saturday and Sunday.

A spokesperson for the union said on Friday members are only working to the limit of the essential service order.

The 80 members of the BC Government and Service Employees Union Local 2009 are pushing for better wages and working conditions, as well as “to address serious issues of training, retention and recruitment of qualified marine professionals,” the union says.

Ferry users are asked to visit ferries.bcgeu.ca for updates.

Previous story
VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Just Posted

More labour action disrupts Kootenay Lake ferry

No ferry service after 1:10 p.m. Monday from Balfour, 2 p.m. from Crawford Bay

Kootenay Lake ferry to shut down Saturday afternoon

Service to resume Sunday morning at 6:30 a.m.

The invasion of the American Bullfrog in the Creston Valley

The invasive American Bullfrog has been migrating from Idaho into the Creston… Continue reading

Rehabilitation work will begin to improve the Kootenay River bridge

Rehabilitation work will begin this week to improve the reliability and extend… Continue reading

Casey’s Community House jail and bait fundraiser was a success

Cops for Kids rode through Creston on Sept. 10. In anticipation of… Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay black man to win best drama-series acting Emmy

VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Cari McGillivray posted the head-turning video, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media

Give severely addicted drug users injectable medical-grade heroin, guideline says

CMAJ article outlines best practices for innovative treatment that’s been lacking in overdose crisis

B.C. court hears disclosure arguments in Meng Wanzhou case

Huawei exec argues she was unlawfully detained at YVR last December at direction of U.S. authorities

Trudeau attacks Scheer, Harper, Ford in first federal salvo for Ontario

Liberal leader targets three big conservative rivals in second full week of campaign

PHOTOS: Steller sea lion with plastic around neck rescued on Vancouver Island

Rescue staff determined the plastic band cut the protected animal’s neck approximately two inches

B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-free ‘climate strike’

Students, public get distorted picture of greenhouse gases

Handgun crackdown, health spending and transit plans latest campaign promises

Friday was the end of a busy week on the campaign trail

B.C. woman photographs massive ant swarm on Abbotsford driveway

She asked what the ants were doing? The answer: war

Most Read