Hunters have several locations to drop off heads of harvested deer as part of the B.C. government monitoring program for chronic wasting disease. Photo: Sam Fait

Hunters have several locations to drop off heads of harvested deer as part of the B.C. government monitoring program for chronic wasting disease. Photo: Sam Fait

Monitoring for Chronic Wasting Disease ongoing in Boundary and Kootenay regions

Hunters have several locations to drop off heads for testing

With deer hunting season underway, hunters are being reminded that they may need to submit the animal’s head to monitor for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

Mandatory submission for CWD testing is required for white-tailed and mule deer harvested in a number of B.C. management units within one week of harvest.

As part of the BC Wildlife Program’s monitoring of CWD, hunters have several locations in the Boundary region where they can drop off heads of harvested deer.

In Grand Forks, the drop off freezer is located at Boundary Country Autobody, 7920-C Donaldson Drive.

Read More: Province of B.C. once again testing for Chronic Wasting Disease

In the West Boundary region hunters can leave heads in Westbridge at the Farmhouse Butchery, 2825 Hwy 3, or at the Double E Sportsman’s Camp, 20 km up the Christian Valley Road.

Heads can also be dropped off at any B.C. Wildlife or Conservation Officer Service office and at number of business locations across the East Kootenay.

Chronic Wasting Disease is a highly contagious brain infection that can infect any member of the cervid family, including moose, elk and deer. Signs of infection include drooling, weight loss, droopy ears and low energy. While humans cannot be infected, they are advised to avoid consuming the meat of an infected animal.

So far the disease hasn’t been detected in B.C.’s herds, according to the BC Government website, but due to its spread across the country, monitoring is ongoing.

Information on requirements for submitting a head, how to submit and fact sheets on CWD can be found on the Government of BC Website for CWD testing and monitoring.

Hunting and Fishing

Love The Creston Valley Advance?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Summerland youth takes responsibility for racial slur on school sign
Next story
What remains on the west side of Okanagan Lake as wildfire evacuees return home

Just Posted

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is pushing the province for community planning that considers the cumulative impacts of logging and other development, especially as they impact water. Photo: Veronica Dudarev/ Unsplash
RDCK to press province on water protection and planning

Hunters have several locations to drop off heads of harvested deer as part of the B.C. government monitoring program for chronic wasting disease. Photo: Sam Fait
Monitoring for Chronic Wasting Disease ongoing in Boundary and Kootenay regions

Ivan Coyote is among the visiting authors at this year’s Elephant Mountain Literary Festival in Nelson. File photo
Elephant Mountain Literary Festival opens this week in Nelson

Nelson’s Bruno Campese lifts the Stanley Cup on June 13. Campese is a scout with the Vegas Golden Knights. Photo courtesy Bruno Campese
Stanley Cup to visit Nelson in October