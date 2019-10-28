MLA Michelle Mungall. (Advance file)

MLA Mungall’s community office in Creston, Kaslo and Salmo next week

MLA Michelle Mungall’s community office is hitting the road and visiting Creston, Kaslo and Salmo for mobile offices next week. These mobile offices give people who live in all areas of riding a chance to access MLA Mungall’s community office services in person.

“It has always been important to me that constituents can access the services my office provides,” said Mungall. “We help with a variety of issues, like offering BC Seniors’ Guides, providing information about government programs or helping citizens advocate for services that would benefit the Kootenays.”

Come stop by and meet with constituency staff. They have the professional expertise to help connect you with provincial government information and services including communicating with BC government offices, understanding government policies and services, navigating provincial government bureaucracy, ensuring due process is being followed and information and referrals to other organizations or services that can help. Please consider calling ahead to make an appointment if you have something specific you need assistance with or wish to discuss.

Nov. 5: Creston mobile office from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Creston Visitor’s Centre located at 121 N.W. Blvd.

Nov.6: Kaslo mobile office from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Kaslo Senior’s Hall located at 312 4th St.

Nov.7: Salmo mobile office from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Salmo Village Offices located at 423 Davies Ave.

For more information or to make an appointment please call 1-877-388-4498 or email michelle.mungall.mla@leg.bc.ca or visit www.michellemungall.ca.

