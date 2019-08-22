MLA Michelle Mungall speaking at rally April 2016. (Photo submitted)

MLA Michelle Mungall to stream live Q and A on Facebook

MLA Michelle Mungall will be streaming a half-hour-long question and answer segment Facebook.

MLA Michelle Mungall will be streaming a half-hour-long question and answer segment on MLA Michelle Mungall Facebook page via Facebook Live on Friday, Sept. 6 at 12:30 pm.

Brian Lawrence, publisher of the Creston Valley Advance, will facilitate the segment and ask Mungall questions from residents and business owners in the Nelson-Creston riding.

“This is a new and effective way to hear from the people I represent,” says Mungall. “Whether it’s government spending priorities or pressing issues in our community, I’m looking forward to hearing what people have to say.”

To ensure questions have the best chance of being answered during the live segment, submit a question in advance online at http://bit.ly/FacebookLiveSept6.

An alternative method for submitting a question online is to call MLA Mungall’s office at 1-877-388-4498 or tune in during the live segment and write your question in the comments.

For those unable to watch live but interested in having their questions answered, please submit a question in advance and contact MLA Mungall’s community office to request a copy of the video or transcript of the live question and live segment.

Follow MLA Michelle Mungall Facebook to receive a notification when the question and answer segment goes live.

