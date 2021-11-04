Matthew Sawatzky and Janaye Sawatzky have been reported missing. (RCMP handout)

Missing Surrey newlyweds have been located and are safe: RCMP

Police said they have confirmed the well-being of a young couple

A Surrey couple that have been missing since Halloween have been located and are safe.

Newlyweds Matthew and Janaye Sawatzky were reported missing on Oct. 31. On Nov. 4, police said they have contacted the couple and confirmed they are safe.

“Surrey RCMP would like to thank the media and members of the public for their assistance in locating the couple,” said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn. “We received numerous tips, which ultimately lead police to the couple and allowed officers to confirm their well-being.”

Previous story
Kelowna woman charged after allegedly embezzling $20K from elementary school PAC
Next story
Our Precious Water: Columbia Basin Trust

Just Posted

The Creston Legion will host a Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11. (Pixabay)
Creston Legion set to host Remembrance Day ceremony

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Veteran Chuck Page has a goal of raising $10,000 through his birthday initiative. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
101-year-old veteran raises $7,000 for Creston Valley Community Services

COVID-19 cases for the week of Oct. 24 to 30. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Low COVID-19 cases reported again in West Kootenay