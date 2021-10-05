The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)

Missing person: Creston RCMP seeking Jesse Markwart

The 21-year-old was last seen on Sept. 21

A young man in the Creston area has been reported missing as of Sept. 25.

The Creston RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to locate 21-year-old Jesse Markwart.

Markwart has not been seen by, nor had contact with, his friends or family since Sept. 21.

According to his family, this is out of character and very concerning.

His mother, Candace Robert, said in a Facebook post that he was last seen heading up the Salmo-Creston (Kootenay Pass) with two individuals driving a white Hyundai Santa Fe.

She has asked anyone in the surrounding area to keep their eyes out.

If you have seen Markwart or have any information that could help locate him, please call the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

(Photo courtesy of Creston RCMP)

