Patrick Mahoney of Nelson, reported missing in December, has been found dead. Photo: Submitted

While conducting an investigation into a recent house fire in the Beasley area, the RCMP discovered human remains, according to a Feb. 10 news release from the Nelson Police Department.

The BC Coroners Service has since confirmed the remains are those of Patrick Mahoney. The Nelson Police Department had reported him missing on Dec. 22 after he had not been seen since Dec. 10.

Nelson RCMP and the BC Coroner’s Service continue to investigate.