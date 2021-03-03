Justice Anne Molloy, from top left, John Rinaldi, Dr. Scott Woodside and accused Alek Minassian are shown during a murder trial conducted via Zoom videoconference in this courtroom sketch on December 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

Minassian found guilty in Toronto van attack

The 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., admitted to planning and carrying out the attack

A man who killed 10 people and injured 16 others by deliberately driving a van down a Toronto sidewalk has been found guilty on all counts at his trial.

Alek Minassian had pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.

He argued he should be found not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to his autism spectrum disorder.

The 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., admitted to planning and carrying out the attack, leaving his state of mind the only issue at trial.

Justice Anne Molloy says Minassian was fully capable of making a rational choice at the time and deliberately chose to commit mass murder.

The Crown argued that Minassian is a mass killer who happens to have autism and knew right from wrong.

READ MORE: ‘I accomplished my mission,’ accused in Toronto van attack told police

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Toronto

