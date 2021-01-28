BCLC submitted photo

Million dollar lotto ticket bought in northern Vancouver Island set to expire in March

BCLC is encouraging players to check their tickets for the winning numbers: 19117903-02.

If you purchased a ticket for the March 18, 2020 lotto draw in the northern Vancouver Island region, you will definitely want to re-check your ticket.

The BCLC has announced that while time still remains, it is “quickly running out for the holder(s) of a winning $1 million Guaranteed Prize Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in the northern Vancouver Island region of B.C. that is set to expire at midnight on March 18, 2021.”

The North Island region includes Alert Bay, Telegraph Cove, Port Hardy, Coal Harbour and Port McNeill, among other municipalities.

BCLC is encouraging players to check their tickets for the winning numbers: 19117903-02. Players can find the Guaranteed Prize Draw number displayed underneath the main set of six numbers and can check their tickets anytime on the BCLC Lotto! app.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize and all tickets are valid for one year after the date of the draw.

The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winner’s name will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim the prize.



