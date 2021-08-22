This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Public Safety Canada says it has approved a request for help from the Northwest Territories as the territory deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP

Military called in to help N.W.T. as territory sees surge of COVID-19 cases

The Fort Good Hope area has been particularly hard hit, with 86 active cases in a community of about 500

Public Safety Canada says it has approved a request for help from the Northwest Territories as the territory deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The territory says there are 198 active cases, with the majority of them occurring in the Sahtu region.

The Fort Good Hope area has been particularly hard hit, with 86 active cases in a community of about 500.

The ministry says the Canadian Rangers will be providing assistance.

As a result of the rise in COVID-19 cases, Liberal incumbent Michael McLeod says his campaign is suspending in-person events and door-knocking.

The Red Cross says in a statement that it is in discussions with the N.W.T. government about how best to help.

“The Canadian Red Cross is well-positioned to assist with pandemic efforts and continues to work with all levels of government to address emerging needs across the country,” spokeswoman Kristen Long said in a statement.

Fort Good Hope Chief Tommy Kakfwi previously told The Canadian Press that the community had asked the territory’s government for help with policing to ensure residents comply with COVID-19 measures.

He also said Fort Good Hope requested GPS spot devices for people isolating out at their camps and in isolation spaces in town.

The Canadian Press

