Cindy Postnikoff presents a Quilt of Valour to Retired Sapper Jason Louie. (Photo submitted)

Military Ames presents Quilt of Valour in Creston

Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames travelled to Creston to present veteran Jason Louie with a Quilt of Valour.

“It was an absolute honour and pleasure to present a Quilt of Valour to Retired Sapper Jason Louie in Creston,” said Postnioff. “Jason is the chief of the Lower Kootenay Band and was very touched by the recognition. Military Ames veterans attended the presentation, and it was once again a privilege to witness the intense power in camaraderie. Thank you for your service, Jason.”

Quilts of Valour provides quilts to veterans and active duty Canadian service men and women.

