The Creston Valley Wildlife Area’s original Interpretive Centre, prior to its demolishment in 2019. (File photo)

Membership drive launched to attract input for new Creston Discovery Centre

For more than 40 years, environmental awareness and educational programs were offered at the Creston Valley Wildlife Area’s original Interpretive Centre

The Kootenay-Columbia Discovery Centre Society (KCDCS) recently launched a free membership drive in an effort to garner community input and feedback for the creation of a new centre and its programming.

“We felt that it was time for us — with COVID going on — to go on this membership drive so that we can create that public interest and get people involved,” said James Posynick, the chair of the KCDCS. “We need their feedback, we need their input and support.”

For more than 40 years, environmental awareness and educational programs were offered at the Creston Valley Wildlife Area’s original Interpretive Centre, which was constructed on 7,000 hectares of Creston Valley wetland by the Canadian Wildlife Service in 1974.

“They used the wetland as an outdoor classroom. It was very successful,” said Posynick “Literally, hundreds of thousands of people would pass through it every year. A large number of students have actually gone on to have science careers.”

The building closed in 2017, and shortly before it was demolished last year due to it’s deteriorated state, centre and program management was passed on to the KCDCS from the Wildlife Management Authority, who had inherited the site from the Canadian Wildlife Service in the early 1980s.

READ MORE: Demolition of the CVWMA interpretive centre begins after Thanksgiving Day weekend

“We went from 6,000 sq. ft. to 700 sq. ft. building, out of which we provide public education and environment programs. We’ve been successful since we took that over the past three years,” said Posynick. “We’re doing very well. We’ve maintained the connections and public interest remains extremely high.”

Although he doesn’t expect the new Discovery Centre to be ready for another three years, he added that plan is to build a location that is “something new, something better, something more accommodating and something that is culturally appropriate.”

“We’re looking to get enough members so that the profile of this organization will be raised. More participation, more input and hopefully as much collaboration from different sectors of society,” he said. “We want local and regional businesses to not just contribute financially, but be part of this wonderful environmental education project. Not for our benefit, but for the benefit of our children and future generations.”

By having more members, he continued, the society wants to exhibit the community’s support to funders and private foundations.

“If the local community doesn’t support it, you’re going nowhere. If the community supports it big time, then you have the opportunity to say — as we will — the tradition of 45 years is not only going to be maintained, but this community wants to see it grow,” he said. “They want to see this facility be the best word-class facility possible, right here on our wetland.”

READ MORE: Society formed to develop future of Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area interpretive centre

The goal for the new site — which Posynick said will likely be located on or near the grounds of the old Interpretive Centre — is to provide new technological features such as virtual stations targeted to visitors with mobility issues, as well as unique learning opportunities that incorporate an Indigenous worldview.

“Environmental education that leaves out the cultural component is what’s been done in the past and it can be done in the future. But it’s incomplete,” he said. “We need that cultural, First Nations science, tradition and experience to inform the traditional science out there. Without this, it won’t be nearly as important.”

He added that the primary beneficiaries of the new Discovery Centre are the youth and future generations.

“Children are the ones who will benefit the most. This is brand new, and they will learn and grow through environmental programs and activities,” he said. “They will end up being community leaders.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New Airbnb portal allows local governments to closely monitor listings
Next story
Rossland resident Aerin Bowers completes 19-km swim along Christina Lake

Just Posted

Membership drive launched to attract input for new Creston Discovery Centre

For more than 40 years, environmental awareness and educational programs were offered at the Creston Valley Wildlife Area’s original Interpretive Centre

Rossland resident Aerin Bowers completes 19-km swim along Christina Lake

Bowers said her dad inspired her to complete the epic adventure

NDP acclaims Brittny Anderson as Nelson-Creston candidate

The provincial election will be held on Oct. 24

Lit Health Column: Health Benefits of Green Smoothies

“There are quite a number of health benefits to drinking green smoothies, and the ingredients that you can use are limitless.”

Restoring wetlands, restoring culture

“As the community planner for the Yaqan Nukiy, Norm Allard is currently managing a large-scale wetland restoration project on Band land in the Creston Valley; an ecological revitalization of the area that he considers to be wholly interlinked with the cultural revitalization of the local First Nations.”

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

Four more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 31 active cases in isolation in the health region

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Liberal effort to reset policy agenda panned by rivals as too much talk, not action

Trudeau said it’s ‘all too likely’ families won’t be able to gather for Thanksgiving next month

Totem pole considered cultural appropriation removed from Nelson’s Hume School

The pole had also become rotted and was seen as dangerous to students

‘Show us the money’ for cannabis, local governments tell B.C.

Municipal tax, transit revenues falling as costs rise

Most Read