Meet the SD8 Candidates: Lenora Trenaman

I was born and raised in Creston and have lived in Balfour since 1984. I have been proactively involved in the K-12 public education system since our daughter, now a teacher, entered kindergarten in 1998.

I firmly believe that public education plays a crucial role in our society. How well we educate our youth has an impact on every aspect of the future – employment, community health, social responsibility, the environment, our global economy, and beyond.

A robust public education system is vital for the future health of all humanity. Our youth must be prepared to face the escalating global challenges ahead, climate change, population growth, racial and economic inequity, and global unrest. My passion is to ensure every student is fostered to reach their greatest potential, which includes ensuring our staff, educators and all employees are empowered to support each student in the achievement of their success.

I have 24 consecutive years of proactive experience with the K-12 public education system: seven years local, regional, and provincial as a parent leader, representative, and advocate; as well as 17 consecutive years (five terms) as a trustee, including being elected annually as Board Chair for the last eight years. Regionally, I have been vice-chair of the British Columbia School Trustee Association – Kootenay-Boundary Branch, and provincially a member of an Inclusive Education Working Group. I have also served on the BCSTA Legislative and Professional Learning committees.

I understand how the public K-12 education system works, what is required to be a truly effective trustee, and how to influence the direction of our school district through decisions made at the board table, which requires gaining the support of a majority of the nine trustees. I will always fight for what I believe in, and I know that to be effective, I have to inspire others to join me.

If re-elected I will ensure focus is kept on our primary mission – to enable learners to develop their individual potential and to acquire the knowledge, skills, and attitudes needed to have meaningful lives and contribute to a healthy society and a prosperous, sustainable economy. I will also help the Board of Education move towards its goals of learning, organizational excellence, relationships and engagement through its Strategic Plan. I want to help develop better communication and understanding at all levels throughout our school communities. And I want to ensure that mindful supports are provided for every employee throughout our district, so they feel valued and respected for their contribution to taking care of our students.

I have the skills, experience, and passion to help propel the district forward and improve educational outcomes for all our students. That’s what I’ve done and that’s what I will continue to do.

