Meet the SD8 Candidates: Kathy Etheridge

Etheridge is one of two candidates for the Town of Creston trustee position with School District 8

I have been a part of the Creston Valley for over 40 years, and I love everything about living here. I have recently started a new venture as a small business owner taking over Simply Raw, a kitchen located inside Fly in the Fibre. My partner and I now reside in Canyon on a small acreage with our nine-year-old daughter, a cat, a dog, and some chickens.

Over the last couple years, I have been a volunteer with the Canyon-Lister Elementary School (CLES) breakfast program and I also joined the Parent Advisory Council. My interest to be a trustee is for the students and parents of the community. I would like to be an assertive voice for Creston.

Prior to taking over a small business, I was employed with Labatt, where I was in a leadership role and collaborated with many different departments within the company. I believe my integrity, honesty, ability to be a team player, and my drive to obtain results makes me a good candidate.

At an early age my daughter was diagnosed with Distal 18q, with the diagnoses came along low muscle tone and a small ear canal. When she joined kindergarten, I was worried for her safety. CLES has been so amazing and after day one I never worried about that again. If elected, my focus will be the safety and equity of all students and staff in Creston.

Being a stakeholder, I will work hard and focus on what is important to students and staff in Creston. I will be a lifeline for inclusion, integrity, and equity for all learners. Student safety and success should be priority!

BC municipal electionCreston Valley